DIVINE and Karan Aujla collab for latest drop, 100 Million

A musical explosion is sending shockwaves across the industry! Hip-hop stalwarts DIVINE and Karan Aujla have joined forces for their much-anticipated collaboration, 100 Million. Released as a birthday gift to Karan’s fans, the track is poised to become the year’s anthem, glorifying the journey and success of two icons in the Indian and global music scene.

Touted as one of the most significant musical collaborations of the year, the piece is a fusion of bare talent. Directed by Rupan Bal, Dilpreetvfx, and Anmol Raina, the song boasts a powerful musical composition and delivers visually stunning storytelling.

The collaboration highlights the evolution of both artistes over the years, spotlighting their milestones and achievements. Karan is already known for hits like Softly, White Brown Black, and Mexico. Likewise, DIVINE has dominated charts with tracks such as Mirchi, 359 AM, and Chal Bombay.

100 Million is one for dreamers. It’s one for the streets. The impactful rap, the track encourages listeners to pursue their ambitions fearlessly. Karan sees it as a gift to his fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his career. DIVINE reciprocated the enthusiasm. “We both share similarities in our journeys growing up and coming up; this one’s for the streets and for our fans!” he shares.

