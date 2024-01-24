Iconic music producer and Boney M founder, Frank Farian, passes away aged 82

Frank Farian, the influential electronic music producer, composer, and founder of the German/Caribbean disco funk ensemble Boney M, as well as the mastermind behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli, passed away at the age of 82. The news was confirmed by his agency, Allendorf Media. According to reports, he passed at his Miami home, leaving behind his children and long-time partner, Chinya Onyewenjo.

Boney M, primarily comprising Farian and a few session musicians, emerged as a sensation in the Eurodisco scene during the 1970s and 80s. Their journey began with the 1974 dance single Baby Do You Wanna Bump, leading to the release of eight gold and platinum-selling albums. Despite Boney M’s fame, Farian remained absent from the covers of the group’s albums.

In 1988, Farian signed Munich-based dancers and singers Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan to a production contract, creating the R&B vocal duo Milli Vanilli. Unimpressed by their vocal abilities but captivated by their looks, Farian produced an album for the duo. The resulting songs, including Girl I’m Gonna Miss You and Girl You Know It’s True, featured vocals from other artists.

The duo’s debut album went six times platinum in the U.S. and won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. However, lip-synch scandals and insistence from Morvan and Pilatus to sing on a follow-up album led to troubles within the Milli Vanilli camp. Farian eventually revealed that the duo did not sing on the tracks, and they were dismissed in 1990.

Despite the scandal, Farian continued his behind-the-scenes career. Farian, a mixture of apologetic and defensive during the Milli Vanilli scandal, viewed the American focus on authenticity differently from the European perspective. He believed that Americans were overly concerned with the authenticity of pop music, stating that in Europe, everything was more positive.

Born Franz Reuther in Kirn, Germany, Farian initially pursued a career as a chef before entering the music industry. In 1975, he adopted the pseudonym Boney M and created an assemblage of West Indian performers for the band's front. Farian also produced for other projects, including the Eurodance-inspired La Bouche and Le Click.

Farian’s contributions to the music industry extended beyond his created bands. He produced Meat Loaf's 1986 album Blind Before I Stop and famously claimed to have turned down Michael Jackson’s invitation to produce his 1991 album, Dangerous. Farian’s legacy encompasses diverse musical ventures, and his impact on the industry remains significant.