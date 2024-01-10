'Narcos' actor Adan Canto passes away aged 42

Adan Canto, a sought-after Mexican American actor known for his successful transition from a thriving musical career in Mexico to a prominent figure in Hollywood, passed on January 8 after struggling with appendiceal cancer.

Born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and raised in Texas, Canto embarked on his journey in the entertainment landscape at the age of 16, initially pursuing a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City.

In the realm of entertainment, the actor’s journey unfolded through a series of humble appearances in local commercials and TV shows. Gradually making the mark, the actor secured a pivotal role in Kevin Williamson‘s 2013 Fox Drama, The Following.

Also Read: David Beckham and Joshua Kimmich mourn the loss of Franz Beckenbauer

The actor found himself in the esteemed company of Kiefer Sutherland in the series Designated Survivor, contributing to the show's success for over three seasons. Beyond these prominent roles, his career boasted versatility with series like Mixology and Blood and Oil.

Adan Canto’s journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by the impactful roles from his debut in Fox’s The Following and The Cleaning Lady, which was his final project. He also played the role of Minister Lara in Netflix’s Narcos.

In The Cleaning Lady drama series, Canto played the lead role for the first two seasons, but due to health issues, he was not able to take part in the filming of season 3. Despite this setback, there were plans for Canto to rejoin the cast later in the season following SAG-AFTRA. As per the latest media update, in the season 3 premiere, the series intends to honour its former star with a tribute card.

Also Read: Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon come together for an epic ski trip