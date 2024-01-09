David Beckham and Joshua Kimmich mourn the loss of Franz Beckenbauer

Only two footballers in the history of the sport have won the World Cup, both as a player and a coach. The first one to do it was German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away yesterday. Franz won the World Cup as a player when he captained the German National Team to victory in the 1974 FIFA World Cup, while he won the trophy as a coach when Germany beat Argentina in the final of the 1990 FIFA World Cup. Former and current footballers like David Beckham, Michael Ballack and Joshua Kimmich took to social media to mourn the loss of one of the best players to step foot on a football pitch.

David Beckham wrote on Instagram, "So sad to lose a special person, special player and a true gentleman, we send love and thoughts to Franz's family and friends."



Former German and Chelsea footballer Michael Ballack wrote, "One of the greatest personalities of our time is sadly gone. A role model and a very fine person, one who shaped and loved football like hardly anyone else. Thank you, Franz! Rest in peace! You will not be forgotten!"

German footballer and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich said, "Rest in peace Franz Beckenbauer! a legend and a role model for all generations! An absolute icon who will always be remembered!"