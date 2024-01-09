Kajol heaps praises on daughter Nysa Devgan as she dazzles in Manish Malhotra lehenga

In a warm display of parental affection, actress Kajol recently shared glimpses of her daughter, Nysa Devgn, who was adorned in a stunning pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. 20-year-old Nysa radiates elegance in the intricately crafted attire.

The baby pink ensemble entailed a blouse with a plunging neckline, a matching skirt and dupatta casually drapped around one shoulder. The piece came with the classic Manish Malhotra silver sequins all across it.

Sharing her daughter’s lovely pictures on Intagram, Kajol commented, “ Pretty in pink from the age of two till twenty…still loving it! What truly captured the hearts of the fans was the striking resemblance between the actress and her daughter. “ She has your smile,” wrote one fan, while another exclaimed, “Nysa looks absolutely beautiful.”

Kajol welcomed the New Year with her family, expressing gratitude in their shared moments. The actress was last seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories 2 and the web series The Trial. The Diwale star has successfully wrapped up filming for Do Patti, a suspense drama co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is set against the backdrop of the picturesque hills of North India.

