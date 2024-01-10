Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon come together for an epic ski trip

Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon ushered in the New Year with joyous snowy escapades, creating memories that they shared on Instagram. The Thor star treated fans to a delightful series of photos showcasing the highlights of their ski trip.

In one charming snapshot, Chris and the 53-year-old Matt are seen reclining in the snow, skis and snowboards at the ready, grinning up at the camera. Another moment captures the trio, including Jason Momoa, clad in camo and shades, enjoying each other's company before hitting the slopes.

This star-studded adventure wasn't solely about the celebrity buddies; family played a significant role. Chris also shared heartwarming moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky. A photo displayed the couple posing at the base of a hill, each holding their snowboards, adding a touch of familial warmth to the frosty surroundings.

Earlier, Elsa shared light-hearted snapshots from their New Year's escape on her social media. The post featured Matt and his wife, Luciana Barroso, along with their children, mingling with the Hemsworth family. One candid shot captured Elsa and Chris in a sweet embrace, both adorned in matching red outfits.

Looking ahead to 2024, Chris is set for a stellar year. He will star in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to the critically acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road. Additionally, the versatile actor will lend his voice to Optimus Prime in Transformers One, an animated film exploring the origins of the iconic franchise. With snowy adventures and exciting projects, the stars are making the most of the New Year.