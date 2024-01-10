Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet granted divorce just one day after filing

Hollywood star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have resolved their divorce. The court documents filed in the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage.

This comes after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce on Monday. The Aquaman star, 44, and The Cosby Show alum had seemingly worked out the terms of their divorce before the filing, reports renowned magazine.

According to their Marital Settlement Agreement, or MSA, “they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them.”

The pair, who tied the knot on October 7, 2017, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet is also mom to actress Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

As per Momoa and Bonet’s MSA, each parent has been “awarded joint legal custody” of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, who are minors. They will both be equally responsible for their children’s health, education and welfare. At this time, no child support agreement has been put in place.

The Game of Thrones alum and the A Different World actress “shall share the living expenses” of their two children. If one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips.”

Momoa and Bonet have also waived the right to seek spousal support from one another. “Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favour of either party,” their MSA states.

Although their marriage has officially ended, they will not be legally declared single until July 9.

