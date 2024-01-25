Composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and musician Bhavatharini passes away aged 47

The music industry mourns the loss of the talented playback singer and composer, Bhavatharini, daughter of the renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja. On January 25, at the age of 47, Bhavatharini succumbed to her battle with liver cancer, leaving behind a legacy of musical brilliance.

Reports state that Bhavatharini sought treatment for her condition in Sri Lanka, where she breathed her last at approximately 5 pm. Her body is expected to be repatriated to Chennai on January 26, where the final rites will be conducted. She is survived by her husband.

Also read: Iconic music producer and Boney M founder, Frank Farian, passes away aged 82

Bhavatharini's musical journey began with her debut as a singer with the evocative track Raasaiya. She went on to lend her melodious voice to compositions for her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and her brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Her multifaceted talent also extended to collaborations with composers such as Deva and Sirpy, showcasing her versatility in the industry.

In a pivotal moment in 2002, Bhavatharini embraced the role of a composer with the Revathy-directed film Mitr, My Friend. This marked the commencement of her venture into music composition, a path she continued to tread with subsequent works like Phir Milenge and the Malayalam film Maayanadhi, which stands as her last music album.

Notably, Bhavatharini's soul-stirring rendition of the Tamil song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi earned her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, further solidifying her place in the industry.



Her repertoire includes a diverse array of songs in Tamil-language films, such as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Azhagi, Friends, Paa, Mankatha, and Anegan, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her enchanting voice.

Also read: Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 91 in Pune

As the music fraternity grieves the loss of this extraordinary talent, Bhavatharini's contributions to the world of music will forever echo in the hearts of those who cherished her artistry.

