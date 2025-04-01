Yohan Marshall and Alyssa Mendonsa team up for soulful alt-rock ballad 'Kaali Raatein'

A

Yohan Marshall: Sometimes, the only way out is through! Kaali Raatein is about finding yourself in a hard situation and realising that only you can make this better. The collaboration makes the message come alive even more. It’s as if you are having one of those hard conversations with a trusted friend in real-time. The song is a reflection of one of the darkest times of my life, which, in hindsight, helped me find my resilience. It asks you to let go, get up when you stumble and reminds you to face adversity head-on.

Alyssa Mendonsa: The message of the song is so powerful and has made me think of all the times I’ve felt lost and out of sync with myself — that no matter what, there is a greater power that can lift you and all it takes it to listen to your inner guidance. Keep that voice close at all times. Follow your heart.