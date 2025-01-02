Morning Raaga at Tank Bund: Mehtab Ali Niazi’s soulful sitar recital captivates music lovers

Around six in the morning, when the sun seemed indecisive about whether to peek out from the clouds in front of the iconic Buddha statue on Tank Bund, a group of music enthusiasts gathered in the chilly, serene place. The still waters surrounding them on all sides mirrored the calmness in the air, while the empty roads seemed to bow in reverence to the soulful sitar recital.

Organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Almond House and supported by Telangana Tourism, the event was part of their much-loved ‘Morning Raaga’ series, and it promised to be a treat for the city’s music lovers.