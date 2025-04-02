Mumzy and Muza’s ‘Ki Kori’: An emotional fusion of R&B and South Asian melodies

Mumzy, the UK-born Bangladeshi trailblazer who revolutionised the fusion of R&B with South Asian melodies, is back with a heartfelt new track: Ki Kori. This evocative collaboration with rising New York-based vocalist Muza is more than just a song—it’s an emotional journey.

Ki Kori is about the emotions we often hide

Ki Kori—which translates to ‘What can I do?’ in Bengali—is a raw, honest exploration of the universal struggle to express emotions. It’s that silent ache, the hesitation before words leave the lips, and the fear of vulnerability that hits too close to home. The track’s intimate soundscape, crafted with DJ Lyan’s masterful production, wraps around listeners like a warm, bittersweet embrace.

The song’s magic lies in its seamless vocal interplay. Mumzy’s signature blend of R&B grooves and South Asian flair pairs perfectly with Muza’s fresh, soulful voice, creating a sound that transcends borders and languages. Together, they capture the delicate tension between the desire for connection and the fear of rejection—the emotional tug-of-war that defines every unspoken love story.

Mumzy reflects, “Ki Kori is about the emotions we often hide—the hesitation, the longing, and the fear that comes with love. Working with Muza has been incredible, and I hope our community feels the pulse of this song, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt a connection but couldn’t find the words to say it.”

Muza adds, “With DJ Lyan’s sick production, Ki Kori dives into the depths of love, longing, and all those unspoken words. It’s an honor to be part of this track with Mumzy, a true pioneer in Bangla music.”

Ki Kori is the second official release from Desi Trill’s Brown Is Everywhere Volume 2 EP, dropping on April 16.