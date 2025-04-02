Musical maestro AR Rahman to kickstart one-of-a-kind Wonderment tour in Mumbai

AR Rahman to premiere Wonderment-The Tour

The maiden concert will take place on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, and is said to be a first- of-its-kind event by the award winning composer.

Promising to be the most extraordinary concert experience of the year, Wonderment is not just a live performance but an artistic odyssey, blending music, visuals, and storytelling into a dazzling spectacle for the audience.

The Mumbai premiere will mark the first stop of a worldwide tour that aims to captivate audiences across the globe. The event will also showcase surprise acts in addition to notable singers who have collaborated with Rahman over the years.

Designed as an experience beyond traditional concerts, Wonderment will feature surprise acts from India’s most celebrated talents, unique international collaborations, and never-before-seen musical showcases, creating an unforgettable night of magic and melody.

Speaking about the event Rahman said, “With this event, our aim was to convey the aspect that every note, every rhythm, tells a story. I hope to merge tradition with innovation, bringing together the past and the future in a celebration of music. Mumbai’s energy and spirit are unmatched, and it’s a joy to bring this unique musical experience to the heart of the city."

Tickets for the event go live on April 3.