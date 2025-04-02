Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic Music Producer SickFlip join forces for their new release, Vibe

Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a ground-breaking track titled Vibe. This electrifying collaboration blends regional rap and electronic music into a seamless, genre-defying anthem that is already making a splash across India.

Vibe: A musical collaboration between Paul Dabba and SickFlip

Paal Dabba has been making waves in the regional rap scene with his bold lyrical style and genre-blending sonic textures. SickFlip, known for his unique and experimental electronic sounds, brings his signature touch to the track. Together, they fuse their creative visions to bring something fresh and dynamic to the Indian music scene.

Speaking about the track, Paal stated, “We set out to create a track that blends high-energy beats with an electrifying vibe, making it as exciting as it is fun. SickFlip and I did this by blending raw rap with immersive electronic soundscapes to create something fresh, powerful, and universal. The process was great fun; every beat, every verse fell into place like it was meant to be. And now, watching people connect with Vibe, is an indescribable feeling."