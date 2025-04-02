Music

Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic Music Producer SickFlip join forces for their new release, Vibe

Paal Dabba has been making waves in the regional rap scene with his bold lyrical style and genre-blending sonic textures. SickFlip, known for his unique and experimental electronic sounds, brings his signature touch to the track.
Paal Dabba (L) and SickFlip
Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a ground-breaking track titled Vibe. This electrifying collaboration blends regional rap and electronic music into a seamless, genre-defying anthem that is already making a splash across India.

Vibe: A musical collaboration between Paul Dabba and SickFlip

Speaking about the track, Paal stated, “We set out to create a track that blends high-energy beats with an electrifying vibe, making it as exciting as it is fun. SickFlip and I did this by blending raw rap with immersive electronic soundscapes to create something fresh, powerful, and universal. The process was great fun; every beat, every verse fell into place like it was meant to be. And now, watching people connect with Vibe, is an indescribable feeling."

The poster of Vibe
The poster of Vibe

“This track is proof that when two artistes with different styles come together with the right energy, magic happens! Paal Dabba's raw delivery combined with my production pushed us both to new creative heights,” said SickFlip on his collaboration with Paal Dabba. He added, “Vibe brings an electrifying surge of energy the moment it drops. With its high-octane beats and rhythm, the song captures the thrill of adventure, rush of excitement, spirit of freedom and good times.”

As India’s rap scene continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see artists like Paal Dabba and SickFlip push creative boundaries with their talent, dedication, and passion.

Paal Dabba
SickFlip

