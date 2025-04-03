Mawra Hocane makes her music video debut with Akhil Sachdeva’s ‘Tu Chaand Hai’

Popular actress Mawra Hocane, known for her unforgettable performance in Sanam Teri Kasam, is set to make her music video debut with Tu Chaand Hai, a soulful melody sung by Bollywood’s hitmaker Akhil Sachdeva. The song, which promises to be an emotional and visually stunning experience, is set to release on April 4. Fans got the glimpse of a much-awaited track when the official poster was unveiled by the makers on April 2.

Mawra Hocane debuts in music video, sung by Akhil Sachdeva

Akhil Sachdeva, celebrated for his chart-topping songs like Tera Ban Jaunga, Channa Ve, and Humsafar, lends his mesmerizing vocals to Tu Chaand Hai, with music composed by Anmol Daniel and heartfelt lyrics penned by Noor. The collaboration brings together powerful storytelling, a soul-stirring melody, and Mawra’s captivating screen presence, making this a must-watch for music lovers.