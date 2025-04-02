Singer Akhil Sachdeva pays a spiritual tribute at Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

Akhil Sachdeva visits Rishikesh

The singer was shooting for his Ram Bhajan in Rishikesh, which he plans to unveil on Hanuman Jayanti. While there, he got to take part in the Ganga Aarti and even sung the Aarti himself for all the devotees across the globe. The versatile singer-composer wants to take Ram Bhajan to each and every Hindu and give them the calmness and peace that the name “Ram” itself holds.

Akhil took to Instagram to write, “Blessed to be shooting my Ram bhajan in Rishikesh day n night and then Ram and Krishna wanted me to join the Aarti and the satsang and sing for everyone present at the Triveni Ghat Ganga Aarti.

The Ultimate Truth is the only, Right here

Pc: Hanuman Jayanti par bahut khaas ehsaas lekar aa raha hun aap sabke liye, Ram kya hain aap sab janenge, ek pyaara sa uphaar aap sab Raam bhakton ke liye."

Akhil also told us that he missed his mom as she would have loved the experience but he felt fortunate enough to have gotten the chance.