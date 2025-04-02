Singer Akhil Sachdeva pays a spiritual tribute at Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

Musician Akhil Sachdeva who is known for his soulful voice and heart-touching compositions, recently went to Rishikesh for shooting his upcoming devotional song. And to his surprise, he got an opportunity to pay a spiritual tribute during his trip.
The singer was shooting for his Ram Bhajan in Rishikesh, which he plans to unveil on Hanuman Jayanti. While there, he got to take part in the Ganga Aarti and even sung the Aarti himself for all the devotees across the globe. The versatile singer-composer wants to take Ram Bhajan to each and every Hindu and give them the calmness and peace that the name “Ram” itself holds.
Akhil took to Instagram to write, “Blessed to be shooting my Ram bhajan in Rishikesh day n night and then Ram and Krishna wanted me to join the Aarti and the satsang and sing for everyone present at the Triveni Ghat Ganga Aarti.
Pc: Hanuman Jayanti par bahut khaas ehsaas lekar aa raha hun aap sabke liye, Ram kya hain aap sab janenge, ek pyaara sa uphaar aap sab Raam bhakton ke liye."
Akhil also told us that he missed his mom as she would have loved the experience but he felt fortunate enough to have gotten the chance.
Akhil Sachedeva started his career on a high, and has become a renowned name in the Indian music industry today after delivering songs like Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga and Channa Ve to his credit. He continues to mesmerise his audience as the ‘Nasha Boy’.