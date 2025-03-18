Akhil Sachdeva recalls what Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that kickstarted the former's career

“It was a concert in Gurugram in around 2014 where I got to open for Rahat saab. I finished my set with Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki, which was actually the first song I ever recorded professionally. Rahat saab was at the backstage then and he heard it. As soon as he came on stage, he took a moment to praise my singing and even said that I sang the song more beautifully than him. To hear those words coming from his mouth felt divine and a huge blessing. Singing his song was one thing, but to get his appreciation for the same just felt like an achievement,” Akhil recalls.

Having started his career on such a high, Akhil has become a renowned name in the Indian music industry today with songs like Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga and Channa Ve to his credit. He continues to mesmerise his audience as the ‘Nasha Boy’.