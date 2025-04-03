Tech Panda and Kenzani’s new banger ‘Ek Tara’ is a dancefloor dynamite

“I think the rise of Indian Electronica and currently Afro-tech points to the trend that the audiences want to hear sounds that feel more rooted and nostalgic, and we are just trying to do our best in the ever-evolving music scene. With this song, we have added our unique Indian flavour to the genre, giving it a standout style and room to grow. We strategically added these influences because we want to specifically create something that has the potential to grow globally,” says Tech Panda.

For the duo, an inclination towards a new music genre is part of evolution as artistes.“It is in our innate nature to keep changing our sound and tailor it to the emotions we feel at a certain time. We wanted to elevate the energy level at music festivals so we knew we needed dramatic, big soundtracks that built and released tension in a mind-boggling manner,” says Tech Panda as Kenzani adds, “During the past year, we have felt the need to create more fiery sounds that invoke a different kind of excitement within us, and ‘Ek-Tara’ has been like a bridge in that way. This song literally started the fire within us once again!”