Singers Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi on their new musical collaboration ‘ShNik’

Talking about the genesis of Kaahe, Shashwat says, “Recently, Nikhita has been producing a lot of hip-hop music, while we’ve also been drawing inspiration from the folk traditions. This fusion really resonated with us, and we felt it deserved its own identity.”

The song Kaahe was crafted during the lockdown in Goa, where the two found themselves making music simply for the joy of it. “We were bored and were making a lot of music together,” recalls Shashwat. “Nikhita had started producing, and we were jamming, blending hip-hop beats with classical influences. Kaahe wasn’t even our first song; it was actually our second composition. But when we revisited it, we realised it perfectly captured the essence of ShNik.”

The song tells the story of a conversation between two people; one airing his frustrations, the other trying to understand his struggles. “We wanted to keep the lyrics real, something that the masses would connect with,” explains Shashwat. “It’s a duet, just like our duo, so we wrote it as an exchange, with arguments and fun mixed in. It’s about the everyday emotions people go through.”