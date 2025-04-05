Sunburn Summer Fest announces power–packed lineup featuring Vini Vici, Dimitri Vegas

Sunburn, Asia's largest electronic dance music festival, has announced the introduction of its newest endeavor Summer Fest with a promise of high-energy experience in two Indian cities. The debut edition will see a strong lineup of global EDM acts make their way to Shillong on May 10, before moving to Bengaluru on May 11, this year.

All about the lineup of the debut edition of Sunburn Summer Fest

Topping the milestone festival are psytrance trailblazers Vini Vici who are celebrated for their hypnotic pulse-quickening rhythms earth-shaking basslines and ascension-inducing drops. Taking the stage along with them is electronic music behemoth Dimitri Vegas who will unleash his stadium-sized anthems and heart-stopping drops. Progressive house masters DubVision and British sensations Third Party complete the world-class lineup.

Karan Singh CEO of Sunburn stated, “Sunburn has always been about pushing boundaries and redefining live music in India and with our newest curation Sunburn Summer Fest we’re bringing an entirely new experience that captures the essence of the season.” He added, “Bringing world-class electronic music to Shillong and Bengaluru is just the beginning and we’re excited to create an immersive celebration where fans can experience summer through music art and culture.”

The Sunburn Summer Fest promises an engaging experience with music fused with lively summer décor interactive art installations and chill-out zones.