Sunburn expands its legacy with ‘Summer Fest’

Asia’s leading electronic dance music festival, Sunburn, is set to take its legacy to the next level with the launch of the all–new Summer Fest. The new festival experience will kick off in Shillong on May 10 and Bengaluru on May 11, with the promise of an unforgettable summer bash.

Details about Summer Fest by Sunburn

Curated by Sunburn, the Summer Fest will host a power–packed 3–4 international acts along with a stellar lineup of local talent. The festival will be set against the stunning backdrop of Shillong’s hills and Bengaluru’s cityscape.

Visitor can look forward to an multi–sensory experience with giant–size stage layouts, immersive artworks and interactive summer–inspired decor that embody the spirit of the season. Tickets will be available starting March 29. The event is supported by Tuborg and powered by Hyundai, with Meghalaya Tourism, Envision Spacebound and Boombox as festival partners.

For the unversed, Sunburn Asia’s Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival is among the world’s largest music festivals. Initiated in 2007 as a three–day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has evolved into an aspirational lifestyle brand with an eclectic blend of music, entertainment experiences and celebration that has sown the seeds of music tourism in India.

INR 1,200 onwards. May 10, 3 pm onwards. In Bengaluru and Shillong, venue yet to be announced.