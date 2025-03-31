This naturopathy and yoga centre in Bengaluru announces an exclusive retreat in April

Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre in Bengaluru will host a holistic retreat for women, titled Heal and Glow, April 17–20. The three-day programme is a chance at deep rejuvenation in a peaceful and nurturing atmosphere.

Details about the retreat

The retreat plans to combine energy healing and naturopathy yoga to nourish inner as well as outer beauty. Facilitated by acclaimed holistic healer Uma Bhaskar of Aura Flow Wellness, the sessions will offer holistic approach to wellness.

Attendees can look forward to partaking in specialised rituals such as Detox Ritual, Skin Rejuvenation Ritual and Pranic Beauty Ritual. These sessions are designed to bring about a profound reset and recharge, enabling women to undergo deep personal transformation.

Kshemavana’s serene environment offers the perfect backdrop for self-reflection and care. Women wishing to leave the pressures of daily life behind and adopt a holistic strategy to beauty and well-being are invited to sign up. The retreat offers a rare chance to develop radiant flawless skin and an aura of ageless beauty.

INR 4,000. April 17–20, 9 am onwards. At Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, Kunigal Bypass Road.