DJ Hugel brings global beats to Mumbai: Get ready for an unforgettable night

Platinum French DJ and producer Hugel is all set to drop the bass and light up Mumbai with his electrifying debut gig in the region.

Fresh from conquering global charts and igniting dance floors across continents, Hugel is the name behind some of the biggest anthems in the world of deep house, Latin-infused grooves, and high-octane EDM. You’ve probably danced to his legendary remix of Bella Ciao—the track that skyrocketed him to international fame and made him a global favourite.

What can you expect at the show?

About his debut show in India, Hugel says, “For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai!”

This isn’t just another gig—it’s an experience. After the massive success of their sold-out show with Keinemusik’s &ME, which saw Bollywood’s finest like Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in attendance, Team Innovation is back to bring you this world-class musical extravaganza.

So, Mumbai—are you ready to feel the beat, catch the vibe, and dance like no one’s watching?

Mark your calendars for 27th April 2025 because the Dome SVP Stadium is about to become the epicenter of heart-pounding beats, dazzling lights, and unstoppable energy.