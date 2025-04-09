Himesh Reshammiya returns with electrifying Capmania Tour; find details

The man who made an entire generation groove, sing, and wear their emotions like a badge of honor is back—bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever! Himesh Reshammiya is set to set the stage on fire with his much-anticipated Capmania Tour, presented by Saregama Live. Kicking off with two high-octane shows in Mumbai on 31 May and Delhi on 19 July, this is just the beginning. More cities and dates are on the way, with venue details coming soon.
This tour comes hot on the heels of his box office triumph with Badass Ravikumar, where fans couldn’t get enough of Himesh’s unforgettable dialogues and powerhouse performances.
Remember the times when every heartbreak had Tera Suroor on repeat? When Hookah Bar ignited every club night and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was the soundtrack to every house party? Himesh’s Aapka Suroor album didn’t just top the charts—it defined an era, selling over 55 million copies globally, rivaling the likes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. That’s the kind of cultural impact Himesh Reshammiya had. If your 2000s playlist wasn’t dominated by Himesh, did you even have a playlist?
Now, after years of iconic reality TV moments and viral hits like Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein, Himesh is taking the stage once again. But this time, it’s not just about the songs. It’s about bringing the energy, the nostalgia, and the sing-along moments directly to his fans, with every lyric sung back in unison.
As Himesh himself puts it, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with my fans. After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back. Capmania is my first-ever India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to feel the energy of my fans, sing with them, heart to heart.”