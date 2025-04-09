Himesh Reshammiya returns with electrifying Capmania Tour; find details

The man who made an entire generation groove, sing, and wear their emotions like a badge of honor is back—bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever! Himesh Reshammiya is set to set the stage on fire with his much-anticipated Capmania Tour, presented by Saregama Live. Kicking off with two high-octane shows in Mumbai on 31 May and Delhi on 19 July, this is just the beginning. More cities and dates are on the way, with venue details coming soon.

All that you can expect at the Capmania Tour

This tour comes hot on the heels of his box office triumph with Badass Ravikumar, where fans couldn’t get enough of Himesh’s unforgettable dialogues and powerhouse performances.

Remember the times when every heartbreak had Tera Suroor on repeat? When Hookah Bar ignited every club night and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was the soundtrack to every house party? Himesh’s Aapka Suroor album didn’t just top the charts—it defined an era, selling over 55 million copies globally, rivaling the likes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. That’s the kind of cultural impact Himesh Reshammiya had. If your 2000s playlist wasn’t dominated by Himesh, did you even have a playlist?