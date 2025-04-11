The ‘bad girls’ got my voice: Usha Uthup on her unconventional voice that was reserved for the ‘vamps’ and why she loved it
Imagine a voice so powerful it could light up an entire room, a stage presence so magnetic it commands attention without uttering a word, and an energy so timeless it refuses to age—this is Usha Uthup. From delivering iconic Bollywood hits that still echo in our hearts to captivating international audiences with her electrifying blend of jazz, pop, and Indian melodies, Usha’s journey is nothing short of legendary.
For over five decades, she’s been the heartbeat of Indian music, her signature style and irresistible charisma making her not just relevant but an unstoppable force in the ever-evolving world of sound. So, when we got the chance to sit down with this musical powerhouse—whose voice works pure magic—we were on cloud nine! She was in Indore, gracing the NH7 Weekender stage with an unforgettable performance that had the crowd spellbound. But before she took the stage by storm, Usha shared some precious moments with us. The conversation wasn’t just about her awe-inspiring talent or her unique perspective on music—it was a masterclass in life itself. Usha has a way of weaving wisdom into every word, reminding us that music teaches lessons far beyond the notes and rhythms.
Excerpts:
You’ve built a career spanning decades and genres. How has your approach to music evolved over the years, and what still excites you about performing today?
Oh, what a beautiful journey it has been! You know, the one thing that has never changed for me is my love for music and my belief that it has no boundaries—not of genre, language, or even age. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘Didi, we held hands while listening to your songs in 1969, then we got married, and now our grandchildren and even great-grandchildren are still enjoying your music!’ Isn’t that just magical?
Over the years, my approach to music has evolved, but my core remains the same—whether it was singing in a nightclub in 1969, performing film songs in the ’70s and ’80s, doing concerts across the world, or even singing at the Kumbh Mela! And then to receive honours like the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award—it all reinforces what I’ve always believed: music is timeless, and if you stay true to it, it stays true to you.
What still excites me about performing today? Oh, everything! The energy of a live audience, the joy of connecting with people, and most of all, the way music continues to bring us together. And to see different generations singing along, dancing, and feeling the music the way I do, that’s the greatest reward of all!
You’ve sung in a wide variety of languages and genres. What was the most challenging song or language to master, and how do you adapt your vocal style to different musical traditions?
Oh, without a doubt, singing in Russian was one of the biggest surprises of my career! It truly came out of the blue. Back in the day, we were touring the Soviet Union—yes, before it became separate countries—and suddenly, I was asked if I could sing a song in Russian. Now, imagine that! I had never sung in Russian before, and it was quite a challenge.
We performed in cities like Tashkent, Jambul, Chimkent, and Alma-Ata, where a grand music festival was taking place. When the opportunity came to sing in Russian, I was both excited and nervous. But luckily, I had spent time at Gorky Sadan in Kolkata, the Russian centre for arts and culture, which helped me a lot.
When it comes to adapting to different languages and musical traditions, I believe in immersing myself completely—understanding the nuances, the emotions and, most importantly, respecting the culture behind the song. Whether it’s Russian, Zulu, Tamil, or any other language, I approach every song with the same enthusiasm and love. And music speaks straight to the heart, no matter the words!
You’ve had an incredible career in both mainstream Bollywood and the world of jazz. How do you navigate between these contrasting worlds?
Bollywood has given me songs that have become cultural anthems—take Darling, for example! You simply can’t have a Bollywood party without it. And there are so many more—songs that people instantly recognise and groove to. Recording these songs was an unforgettable experience, but what’s truly special is how they’ve stood the test of time, still making people dance and celebrate. On the other hand, jazz has always been my first love—it’s where my heart finds its rhythm. It’s about improvisation, freedom, and raw emotion. The beauty of jazz is that it allows me to truly be myself, and to express every note with honesty. The key to navigating these contrasting worlds? Authenticity — staying true to who you are as an artiste. Whether I’m belting out a Bollywood hit or crooning a jazz standard, I give my heart to it.
How do you manage to make every song sound different, yet own it completely?
I think every song I’ve ever sung has had its character. But you see, I was never really in the race for playback singing in films. I’ve always been, first and foremost, a nightclub singer—and I’m so proud of that! Even today, I still consider myself one. My journey has been anything but conventional. In an industry where the idea of a ‘perfect’ playback voice was deeply ingrained, mine was considered ‘unconventional’—and I absolutely embraced that! For me, it has never been about how good or how bad a singer you are, but about how original you are as a performer. That’s been my magic, my strength.
I never copied anyone. Not once. And I’m so glad I didn’t! It may have taken me longer—after all, I’ve been around for 56 years now—but I believe that’s why I’m still here. Back then, we didn’t have Instagram, WhatsApp, or any of today’s instant publicity tools. It was all word of mouth. People would hear about this ‘Madrasi girl in a sari’ singing Fever or Jambalaya in a nightclub, and the word just spread.
Of course, my voice was considered unconventional for Bollywood. You know, in those days, the belief was that the ‘pure’ heroines—Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nargis—should have a voice like the divine Lata Mangeshkarji. And all the ‘bad girls’ got my voice. And you know what? That’s absolutely fine! Because in the end, I’ve always been the original girl. And that’s what makes every song I sing sound different—because it’s truly, authentically me.
Are there any moments that stand out as particularly meaningful to you? What are your aspirations for the next chapter of your musical career?
There have been so many moments that I hold close to my heart! But if I had to pick a few, winning the award for Darling was truly special. And then, of course, receiving the Padma Bhushan! Just recently, I was discussing how incredible it feels to receive this kind of recognition after decades of making music that has broken barriers and connected generations. It’s a reminder that staying true to who you are, embracing every genre, and just loving what you do can take you places you never even imagined. As for what’s next? I just want to keep singing, keep performing, and keep spreading joy! As long as I have my voice, my sari, and my bangles, I’ll be right here, doing what I love the most!
How did Kolkata become your home? You are also well-known for the ‘K’ bindis... Also, what are your memories of Chennai?
Kolkata, oh, it’s more than just home—it’s a feeling! When I first came here to sing, I had no idea this city would become such a defining part of my life. But then I met my husband, Jani, and well, that was it. Like any Indian wife, I stayed where my husband was, and before I knew it, Kolkata had embraced me completely. And now, after all these years, it’s not just where I live; it’s the very essence of who I am.
And yes, the ‘K’ bindis! I wear a little piece of the city on my forehead every day. It’s just a tribute to the city that has given me so much love, music, and memories.
Of course, I can never forget Chennai—that’s where it all began! It’s my birthplace. My earliest memories of music, culture, and performance come from there. Chennai gave me my roots, and Kolkata gave me my wings. And between the two, I’ve found the most wonderful journey!
Did you know Usha Uthup is scared of almost everything? We find out more such fun facts...
One thing people don’t know about you.
That I’m actually scared of everything! I’m scared of the dark, of cockroaches, of not doing well, of my loved ones falling sick, even of singing the wrong notes or forgetting my lyrics!
Favourite composer?
RD Burman
Favourite song of your own?
Koi Yaahaan Nache Nache
Favourite place to chill?
On the stage!
Favourite dish?
Rasam
Favourite person in the world?
My family
Favourite movie of all time?
Godfather I
Favourite attire other than sari?
Salwaar kameez
Favourite hobby?
Stitching
Favourite language?
English
Favourite song?
The Windmills of Your Mind
