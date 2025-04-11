The ‘bad girls’ got my voice: Usha Uthup on her unconventional voice that was reserved for the ‘vamps’ and why she loved it

A

Oh, what a beautiful journey it has been! You know, the one thing that has never changed for me is my love for music and my belief that it has no boundaries—not of genre, language, or even age. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘Didi, we held hands while listening to your songs in 1969, then we got married, and now our grandchildren and even great-grandchildren are still enjoying your music!’ Isn’t that just magical?

Over the years, my approach to music has evolved, but my core remains the same—whether it was singing in a nightclub in 1969, performing film songs in the ’70s and ’80s, doing concerts across the world, or even singing at the Kumbh Mela! And then to receive honours like the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award—it all reinforces what I’ve always believed: music is timeless, and if you stay true to it, it stays true to you.

What still excites me about performing today? Oh, everything! The energy of a live audience, the joy of connecting with people, and most of all, the way music continues to bring us together. And to see different generations singing along, dancing, and feeling the music the way I do, that’s the greatest reward of all!