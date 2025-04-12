Madhur Dhwani — a 12-month concert series in Bengaluru, aims to bring Indian classical music to the forefront

Madhur Dhwani is a year-long series of twelve curated morning concerts. Conceptualised by National Award-winning vocalist pandit Iman Das, the series explores a new theme each month, of fering audiences a unique blend of Indian classical music, regional traditions and poetic expressions. We get chatty with Iman to talk about the series, what the audiences can expect and so much more…
What inspired the creation of Madhur Dhwani?
I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 10 years and have been actively performing and teaching music to over 150 students. Alongside building my own career, I’ve always felt a need to contribute to the larger music community — especially to provide a platform for juniors, peers and seniors who may not have had access to the same opportunities I did. I’ve curated concerts before — be it through my Omkar Music Festival or platforms like Lahe Lahe or even Indiranagar venues during noise restrictions. Madhur Dhwani is a continuation of that effort: to build a vibrant, inclusive space for classical and Indian music.
How did you go about designing the monthly themes?
Each theme is curated based on the month and nearby occasions. For example, April’s concert aligns with Bengali New Year, so it celebrates Bengali music. In May, we’ll focus on Kannada music. June will spotlight classical dance. Each month brings a different focus — be it ghazals, drama or regional traditions.
For non-Bengali listeners, what can they expect from the inaugural concert?
We’re making it inclusive with explanations in English, Hindi and Kannada and projecting translations. Plus, it features unique performances — like Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Geeti, a poetry jugalbandi by two renowned Bengali performers and a group performance of raga-based Bengali songs.
Is it a challenge to balance traditional classical formats with modern audiences?
Yes, but I enjoy it. I often use references — like popular Bollywood songs based on ragas — to help people connect. I’ve done fusion shows, even in malls, where I show how western and Indian tunes intersect through ragas. When people relate, they listen more deeply. That’s also why I’m advocating to bring classical music into schools — it starts with exposure.
INR 500. April 13, 10 am. At Medai — The Stage, Bengaluru, Koramangala.
