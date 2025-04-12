Madhur Dhwani — a 12-month concert series in Bengaluru, aims to bring Indian classical music to the forefront

Madhur Dhwani is a year-long series of twelve curated morning concerts. Conceptualised by National Award-winning vocalist pandit Iman Das, the series explores a new theme each month, of fering audiences a unique blend of Indian classical music, regional traditions and poetic expressions. We get chatty with Iman to talk about the series, what the audiences can expect and so much more…

What inspired the creation of Madhur Dhwani?

I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 10 years and have been actively performing and teaching music to over 150 students. Alongside building my own career, I’ve always felt a need to contribute to the larger music community — especially to provide a platform for juniors, peers and seniors who may not have had access to the same opportunities I did. I’ve curated concerts before — be it through my Omkar Music Festival or platforms like Lahe Lahe or even Indiranagar venues during noise restrictions. Madhur Dhwani is a continuation of that effort: to build a vibrant, inclusive space for classical and Indian music.