Nikhita Gandhi opens up about experimenting with genres and expanding horizons

A

A hundred per cent. In films, the brief is a lot more specific. You’re singing for a specific situation or a person, so the delivery is to that brief. When it comes to indie, the creative process is a lot more fluid for an artiste, especially if I’m writing the music, composing it, then of course, there’s a lot more that I get to experiment with, in indie music. I think both have their own space. For example, when I sing for movies, sometimes I’m offered songs that even I thought I wouldn’t be able to pull off. And then I get to explore a new side of myself. There are times when I am pushed into a genre that I didn’t think I was capable of delivering, but then I do. So, I really get to be outside my comfort zone sometimes, which is always for the better. In indie, it’s usually an internal exploration, where I’m trying to take out more and more of who I am and pour it into my music.