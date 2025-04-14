Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Mumbai concert a grand success, celebs join in to celebrate music

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performed in Mumbai on Sunday, April 13, as a part of his India Tour 2025. The Mumbai performance was the second show after Delhi, which took place on April 6. The event was indeed an evening to remember.
Rishab, the youngest and last disciple of maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, has brought Sitar for Mental Health, an initiative to mental health recovery through sounds of the sitar, which received immense love in recent years, was conceived during the pandemic when Rishab himself was struggling with anxiety. His live performances usually see a blend of traditional ragas with familiar tunes, helping audiences gradually appreciate the calming depth of classical music. His sitar, which he considers to be his "instrument of choice to inspire peace and consciousness", also serves as a voice for mental health awareness, creating a safe space where people feel uplifted and understood.
On Sunday, the Dome SVP Stadium on Lala Lajpatrai Marg, in Worli, Mumbai, was all about celebrating classical music, and creating a soulful environment for the audience, with music enthusiasts and celebrities joining the show. Rishab, who not only played beautiful tracks, also lend his voice to Shiv tandav stotram. Celebrities like Mira Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, all took to Instagram to share stories from the evening. Bhumi was spotted enjoying the music alongside sister Samiksha and mum Sumitra.
In an interview with Indulge sometime back, on asking how he makes classical music relevant to the mass, he had said, "It’s not just about the younger generation; I believe that my parents’ generation also is not very interested in classical music either. It’s still very much about personal taste. But the level of attention I’ve gained is because of the right kind of presentation. It’s a lot about creating that environment and creating that space and taking the audience on a journey," which kind of reflects with his concerts getting sold out, and younger audiences talking about his music.
Rishab's next performance will take place at Pune, on Friday, April 18.