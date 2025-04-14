Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Mumbai concert a grand success, celebs join in to celebrate music

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performed in Mumbai on Sunday, April 13, as a part of his India Tour 2025. The Mumbai performance was the second show after Delhi, which took place on April 6. The event was indeed an evening to remember.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai performance

Rishab, the youngest and last disciple of maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, has brought Sitar for Mental Health, an initiative to mental health recovery through sounds of the sitar, which received immense love in recent years, was conceived during the pandemic when Rishab himself was struggling with anxiety. His live performances usually see a blend of traditional ragas with familiar tunes, helping audiences gradually appreciate the calming depth of classical music. His sitar, which he considers to be his "instrument of choice to inspire peace and consciousness", also serves as a voice for mental health awareness, creating a safe space where people feel uplifted and understood.