Monsoon melodies: How rain inspires Indian music across genres

From reel to real: rain in popular music

Bollywood and regional film industries have long used rain as a narrative and aesthetic device. From the black-and-white era of Raj Kapoor’s Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua to the modern-day sensuality of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the monsoon often signals emotional turning points in Indian cinema—be it romance, yearning, or transformation.

Rain sequences in songs heighten drama, evoke nostalgia, and visually symbolise internal storms. Even Indian indie and folk-pop artists draw from this cultural reservoir, producing monsoon-inspired albums that blend traditional rhythms with electronic or acoustic elements, making rain a metaphor for both inner and outer worlds.

In India, the monsoon is not just weather—it is poetry, mood, and memory. Through every raga, beat, and ballad, rain continues to inspire a musical journey that reflects the soul of a nation eternally in tune with the skies.