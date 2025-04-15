Naman Rajvanshi unveils soulful new single ‘Tu Na Mila’, reflects on a heartfelt journey of love and longing

Artiste Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, Tu Na Mila, inviting listeners on an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and longing. This captivating melody features soothing vocals from Naman and a stunning performance by Sushweta Tewary, resonating deeply with anyone who has ever waited for lost love.

Naman Rajvanshi on his new single, ‘Tu Na Mila’

Since his stepping onto the music scene, Naman has captivated audiences with his passion for music, ignited in his childhood. A transformative near-death experience in 2017 propelled a rebirth in his musical journey, leading him to relocate to Dubai. There, he formed the band Dhunkee, collaborating with talented local musicians and releasing hit Bollywood covers. With his debut single amassing over 3 million views on YouTube, Naman has solidified his place in the original music scene.

“Music is a universal language of emotions,” says Naman. “With 'Tu Na Mila,' I hope to connect with listeners, allowing them to reflect on their own journeys of love, heartache, and hope.”