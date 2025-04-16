How Hip-Hop and rap music found a home in India

Hip-hop and rap music, rooted in the streets of New York in the 1970s, found their way to India decades later, carving out a distinct voice of rebellion, identity, and storytelling. While Bollywood dominated the Indian music landscape for years, hip-hop emerged as a parallel force—raw, rhythmic, and deeply reflective of real life.

The earliest influence came through global exposure in the late '90s and early 2000s, when Indian youth began accessing international music via satellite TV, the internet, and movies. Artists like Tupac, Eminem, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent inspired a generation to experiment with rhyme and rhythm. Initially, Indian hip-hop started in English, mimicking the Western sound, but it soon found its footing in Indian languages, reflecting local dialects, slang, and socio-political themes.