How indie Indian musicians are blending classical roots with modern beats

Indian classical music, with its ragas, talas, and intricate ornamentations, has long been revered for its depth and complexity. Indie musicians are now infusing this centuries-old art form into their contemporary compositions, often using classical instruments like the sitar, tabla, and flute alongside modern electronic elements. The idea is to preserve the classical essence while making it more accessible and relatable to today's audience.

Artistes like Anoushka Shankar, who blends sitar with electronic music, and bands like Indian Ocean, whose tracks feature rich folk melodies and rhythms fused with rock, are perfect examples of this approach. These musicians are not just preserving tradition; they are reinterpreting it through a modern lens. By doing so, they’re not only introducing classical music to a new generation but also breaking down the barriers between classical and contemporary genres.