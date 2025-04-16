How indie Indian musicians are blending classical roots with modern beats

India has a rich tradition of classical music, deeply rooted in its culture and history. However, in the ever-evolving world of indie music, a new wave of musicians is taking these classical roots and mixing them with modern beats, creating an exciting fusion that appeals to both traditional listeners and the younger, global crowd. The result is a genre-defying sound that blends the rich intricacies of ragas with electronic rhythms, jazz improvisations, and even hip-hop. This unique combination is not just a trend but a movement reshaping the indie music scene in India.
Indian classical music, with its ragas, talas, and intricate ornamentations, has long been revered for its depth and complexity. Indie musicians are now infusing this centuries-old art form into their contemporary compositions, often using classical instruments like the sitar, tabla, and flute alongside modern electronic elements. The idea is to preserve the classical essence while making it more accessible and relatable to today's audience.
Artistes like Anoushka Shankar, who blends sitar with electronic music, and bands like Indian Ocean, whose tracks feature rich folk melodies and rhythms fused with rock, are perfect examples of this approach. These musicians are not just preserving tradition; they are reinterpreting it through a modern lens. By doing so, they’re not only introducing classical music to a new generation but also breaking down the barriers between classical and contemporary genres.
The emergence of indie electronica in India has been a game-changer in blending classical and modern beats. Artistes like Karsh Kale, who mixes electronic music with Indian classical, have redefined the boundaries of both genres. The fusion of beats, synths, and samples with classical rhythms results in an enchanting musical experience that transcends traditional labels.
Moreover, the rise of independent music platforms and streaming services has allowed these artists to reach a global audience, further elevating the fusion genre. Young musicians are now experimenting with a mix of hip-hop, EDM, and Indian classical, often using traditional forms of singing like khayal and thumri alongside modern production techniques. This trend is not only changing how Indian music is perceived but also offering a fresh perspective on what traditional music can become in the 21st century.