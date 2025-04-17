Playback singer Shobika Murukesan unveils AI-generated Tamil lullaby dedicated to Lord Muruga

The song is composed by Hyderabad-based musician Karthik Kodakandla, with direction by Laxman Murarishetty and production by US-based Laxman Kaparthy. The AI-driven video was developed over a six-month period by a team led by Lakshman Murai Shetty.

Speaking about the project, Shobika said, “I had worked with Karthik Kodakandla on one of his films, which is how this collaboration began. Since this was a lullaby for Lord Murugan, the team felt it should be in Tamil. I took on the task of penning the lyrics and recorded the vocals in my home studio before sending them to Hyderabad for sound mixing.”

The album also includes tracks sung by the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam and SP Shailaja. According to Shobika, the goal of the album is to reconnect the younger generation with the cultural and spiritual richness of Hindu traditions, particularly through classic lullabies.

Laxman Kaparthy, known for his earlier devotional productions under Shivamasthu Creations, is making his first foray into Tamil music with this release. The team hopes the song will strike a chord with audiences and serve as a bridge between modern technology and timeless tradition.