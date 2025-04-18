BTS’ Jin announces first-ever solo world tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

BTS’ Jin is officially stepping into the solo spotlight with his very first global tour! Dubbed the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the big news dropped on April 17, just two days after the K-pop sensation announced the release date for his second solo album, Echo, which is set to hit the shelves on May 16. This exciting tour will take him to nine cities across Asia, North America, and Europe, with two back-to-back shows planned in each location.
The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is set to kick off at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28-29. After that, Jin will make his way to Japan for performances in Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13), before heading over to North America. Fans in the US can catch him live in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark throughout July. The tour will conclude in Europe with two nights each in London and Amsterdam in August.
The tour announcement comes right on the heels of Jin’s reveal of Echo, his second solo album following 2024’s Happy. According to BIGHIT Music, this album will delve into universal themes of life with “warmth and sincerity,” showcasing Jin’s “versatile vocals” through dynamic, band-driven tracks. It promises to highlight his growth as a solo artist and strengthen his connection with fans.
Jin is the last member of BTS to release a full solo album, and both his tour and album launch are highly anticipated by ARMY. With BTS currently on hiatus due to military service, fans are closely following each member’s individual journey. While there’s no official update on a BTS group comeback just yet, Jin’s tour is sure to keep the excitement buzzing this summer.