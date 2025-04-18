BTS’ Jin announces first-ever solo world tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is set to kick off at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28-29. After that, Jin will make his way to Japan for performances in Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13), before heading over to North America. Fans in the US can catch him live in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark throughout July. The tour will conclude in Europe with two nights each in London and Amsterdam in August.