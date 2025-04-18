Sitar for Mental Health Tour, new & unreleased music: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on his ongoing tour and sonic healing

More than a decade has passed since sitar maestro and bharat ratna pandit Ravi Shankar introduced 10-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage when he first performed as his disciple. As fate would have it, Rishab would be the last disciple of the late sitar legend. Now, decades later, Rishab is echoing his learnings and amplifying the sitar’s beauty, grace and importance through his performances worldwide, including one at the US White House a few years ago.

Rishab’s originals have also become a staple in many playlists. Hits like Chanakya, Kautilya and Shiv Kailash have garnered lots of streams and plays online. Rishab has now quickly become one of the biggest musical artistes to find an intersectionality between Indian classical music and the importance of mental health through his popular Sitar for Mental Health Tour. The 2025 India tour, with shows in Delhi and Mumbai being well recieved, is now underway and has witnessed many Bollywood celebs like Mira Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shriya Pilgaonkar in attendance. We catch up with him to talk about what people can expect this time around, his insights into the growing interest in the intersection of music and wellness, his fabulous outfits and much more…