Snehdeep Singh Kalsi makes his debut with soulful track Pyaar Ki Talaash

Blending gentle indie vibes with jazz undertones, Pyaar Ki Talaash explores the inner dialogue between heart and mind—the hesitation, the hope, and the quiet yearning for love. The track evokes a sense of nostalgia, acting as a tender anthem for anyone who's ever stumbled into love unexpectedly.

Snehdeep shares,“Being signed by a legendary label like Saregama for my first original is a dream come true. Pyaar Ki Talaash is very personal—it speaks to that moment when love arrives unannounced and leaves you wondering whether to trust it. I hope it feels like a warm hug to anyone navigating that uncertainty. And above all, I’m thankful to my mother—my first teacher—for being my rock throughout this journey.”

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi first captured hearts with his heartfelt renditions of Indian classics, folk tunes, and multi-lingual covers—earning millions of views online and high praise for his emotionally rich style. His viral version of Kesariya won fans across the country and drew a personal acknowledgment from Prime Minister Modi, solidifying his place as a talent to watch.

With Pyaar Ki Talaash, Snehdeep steps into the next phase of his career—and it’s just the beginning. He’s set to release four more original singles in 2025, promising a year full of soulful music and fresh expressions.