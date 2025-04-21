I embrace a polyamorous relationship with industries: KAVYA
An actor, singer, composer, and producer, Kavya Trehan is taking her artistic vision to the next level with HYPERREAL —a bold, immersive audio-visual tour spanning India’s major cities. With theatrical worldbuilding, introspective storytelling, and a future-forward sonic palette, Kavya’s new era is more than just music—it’s an experience. As she prepares for the release of her first EP in four years, we catch up with the ever-evolving artiste to talk creativity, chaos, and carving her own lane.
KAVYA gets candid with Indulge
Excerpts:
What sparked the idea to create a hyper-engaged, theatrical audio-visual experience for the HYPERREAL Tour?
Having been bred in theatre, I’ve always believed that true experiences are enriched when they engage more than just a single sense. This EP provided the perfect opportunity to explore immersion through space, sound, and visuals. The music is deeply rooted in cinematic influences, and it felt essential to present it in a way that uplifts that very charismatic feature.
How did your experiences as an actor, singer, composer, and producer influence the concept of the HYPERREAL Tour?
I embrace a polyamorous relationship with industries, always staying creatively inclined without feeling the need to box myself into a singular role. This approach comes from my belief that I am living proof of how different art forms intertwine—how singing enriches my acting, painting influences my styling, and modelling breathes new life into my artwork. The concept for this tour was to bring wholesomeness in the experience and being multifaceted helped put the pieces together.
Can you dive deeper into the theme of ‘archaeological discoveries from the future’ and how it shapes the narrative of your EP?
It’s evident that music seamlessly blends organic and in-organic sounds, consistently evoking a sense of discovery and wonder. Sanchit Sawaria played a pivotal role in creatively directing the visual language and concept, shaping the aesthetic of the project. His involvement as a sounding board guided the process for a seamless integration of audio and visuals.We found ourselves pondering over themes of folklore, fossils and fragments of time. Sanchit was inspired to construct a world from scratch mainly focusing on uplifting the EP’s focus on retro-futurism.
How do Goya and Dhir Mody bring the sound and rhythm of HYPERREAL to life?
Having Goya and Dhir join the live performances has brought so much energy and life to the set. They are both exponentially talented in their fields of production and percussion. Touring solo had started to feel quite isolating, and I wanted to reconnect with my desire to have live artistes on stage. This also served as an opportunity to build a community of like-minded individuals.
What role does world-building play in your live show, and how do you want the audience to feel immersed in it?
World-building allows me to share music in the way I experience it—immersive and multidimensional. It invites the audience to step into the artist’s mind space, creating an experience that transcends a typical gig, blending visuals, movement, and storytelling into something akin to a theatrical performance. And in today’s times, I want to channel my music to an audience that wants to feel something!
Your EP has more experimental sounds than your earlier RnB-inspired work. What inspired this evolution?
My current state of mind is wonderfully open to experimenting with new sounds, plugins, synthesisers, all to break free from my own melodic patterns. This new direction was inspired by a special incident — I was facilitating the first edition of a creative lab, where individuals from diverse industries came together to explore without limits. A shoot with Simone Gandhi, Adhishree P, and Kunj Sharma reminded me just how thrilling it is to embrace the excitement of trying something new. And here we are!
How does your work as an actor, such as your appearance in The Royals, influence your approach to creating music?
I don’t believe there’s any direct influence in the process of creating music itself. However, the way I share it can be influenced, especially with the potential for a wider audience through exposure.
You feel more confident about sticking to your artistic vision with HYPERREAL?
My focus has shifted from trying to do everything myself to finding the right team members and co-creating with them. I believe music thrives within a community, and the individuals credited on this EP have not only strengthened my confidence in myself but have also inspired me to stay true to my creative path.
Could you share more about the jewellery you designed for HYPERREAL?
As a passionate jewellery enthusiast, I wanted to create a tactile extension of the theme. It felt like the perfect moment to design a plate that carries the essence of having withstood the pressures of centuries. To complement it, I envisioned accessories that transform it into an interactive experience—a play of discovery and personal styling. I couldn’t have done this without Viti Mittal Studios facilitating the process.
What was the most challenging and rewarding part of the creative process?
Co-producing this EP was non-negotiable for me. I was clear about the direction of the track. But I was also very restless. This experience has opened up a new realm of freedom that I deeply enjoy, and I believe it will make me more explorative and expressive in my music-writing process moving forward.
April 25 - Pianoman Eldeco, Delhi
May 2 - Fandom, Bangalore
