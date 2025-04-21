I embrace a polyamorous relationship with industries: KAVYA

A

My current state of mind is wonderfully open to experimenting with new sounds, plugins, synthesisers, all to break free from my own melodic patterns. This new direction was inspired by a special incident — I was facilitating the first edition of a creative lab, where individuals from diverse industries came together to explore without limits. A shoot with Simone Gandhi, Adhishree P, and Kunj Sharma reminded me just how thrilling it is to embrace the excitement of trying something new. And here we are!