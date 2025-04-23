How Cantonese jazz became the soul of Hong Kong’s underground art scene

Jazz as resistance, jazz as belonging

What sets this revival apart is its intimacy. Live sessions are often held in secret rooftop studios, independent bookstores, or converted warehouses where art installations and live painting accompany the music. These events aren't merely performances; they’re collective experiences of belonging, echoing Hong Kong’s spirit of quiet resistance.

Cantonese jazz has also become a powerful bridge between disciplines — inspiring visual artists, dancers, and filmmakers to explore the fluidity of form and expression. It serves as a sonic archive of memory and a defiant act of cultural preservation in a rapidly globalizing metropolis.

In embracing the genre, a new generation of creatives is not just keeping jazz alive — they’re reshaping it into a soundtrack of their time. Rooted in rhythm, textured with emotion, and unapologetically local, Cantonese jazz has become the quiet heartbeat of a city that refuses to forget itself.