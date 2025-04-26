Delhi HC finds AR Rahman’s song identical to classic composition; orders INR 2 crore deposit

Justice Prathiba M Singh held that the song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan 2 closely mirrored Shiva Stuti, originally composed by renowned Hindustani classical singers, the Junior Dagar brothers—Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar.

The court also ordered Rahman and Madras Talkies to credit the late Dagar brothers across online platforms and directed them to pay Rs 2 lakh in costs to their legal heir.

The order came in response to a lawsuit filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, son of Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, alleging copyright infringement by Rahman and the production house.