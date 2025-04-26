Delhi HC finds AR Rahman’s song identical to classic composition; orders INR 2 crore deposit

In a significant copyright dispute, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and production house Madras Talkies to deposit INR 2 crore, after finding that a song from a Tamil film was not merely inspired by, but "identical" to a landmark classical composition.
Justice Prathiba M Singh held that the song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan 2 closely mirrored Shiva Stuti, originally composed by renowned Hindustani classical singers, the Junior Dagar brothers—Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar.
The court also ordered Rahman and Madras Talkies to credit the late Dagar brothers across online platforms and directed them to pay Rs 2 lakh in costs to their legal heir.
The order came in response to a lawsuit filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, son of Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, alleging copyright infringement by Rahman and the production house.
“This court holds that the impugned song is not merely based on or inspired by the suit composition—Shiva Stuti—but is, in fact, identical to the suit composition with mere change in lyrics. The addition of other elements may have modernized the piece, but the underlying musical work remains identical," Justice Singh observed.
The court also noted that Rahman, despite his international acclaim, initially failed to acknowledge the Dagar brothers' contribution. Acknowledgement was reportedly provided only after Faiyaz contacted Rahman, but the dispute remained unresolved despite further communication.
Highlighting the importance of protecting original works, the court stated that Hindustani classical music compositions are also safeguarded under the Copyright Act.
Finding the balance of convenience in favour of Faiyaz Dagar, the court passed the interim order, reinforcing the rights of original creators and their heirs.