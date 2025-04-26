Sagar Wali Qawwali: Redefining sufi sounds for a new generation
Picture this—you are among hundreds of people with an eclectic energy, singing your favourite qawwali in perfect unison. Doesn’t it sound like a cathartic experience? Sagar Bhatia, an audience-favourite sufi and qawwali artiste, known for Sagar Wali Qawwali comes to Hyderabad for Bharat Tour 2025. We speak to him ahead of his show to know more about his unique style and inspirations.
Excerpts:
What can the audience expect?
This time, it's going to be a very unique experience. I’m bringing in a different kind of musical arrangement with fresh shayaris woven into the qawwalis. I've even included a trumpet set—something I've never done before. This is what I’ve prepared, but honestly, once I’m on stage, it might all transform into something completely unexpected.
What is the Sagar style?
There are two versions of me—off-stage Sagar and on-stage Sagar. I do plan and prepare before going on, but once I’m in front of an audience, I surrender to the moment. I don’t follow any structure; I perform purely on instinct. I feel a shift in energy the moment I step on stage. Sometimes, when I watch recordings of my performances, I don’t even recognise myself.
Traditionally it is performed with tabla, dholak and a harmonium, but I’ve blended in elements of rock and contemporary music to bring something fresh. I want the new generation to experience qawwali, no matter what the packaging looks like. The soul of the music remains the same—it’s just dressed differently.
Sufi and qawwali performances are known to induce a trance-like state. Have you experienced that personally?
Absolutely. I perform qawwalis almost every day, but some shows feel otherworldly. The energy of the audience can completely transform the vibe. A show scheduled for two hours can stretch to three because of the audience’s connection. Sometimes I tear up, sometimes I feel immense gratitude, and often, new shayaris are born on the spot. Once, someone asked me to create a shayari on Husn. I closed my eyes, recalled some memories, and the words just flowed. When you’re true to your craft, a divine energy guides you.
What inspires your shayaris?
Like many artists, heartbreak has been a significant source. I went through it about 13 years ago, but its essence still lingers within me. I write about everything—anything that touches me. For example, I recently watched Laila Majnu and found myself writing about Heer and Ranjha soon after.
What role does spirituality play in your creative process?
A huge one. I believe all my energy comes from my mother and Sai Baba. But spirituality for me, isn’t about a particular deity. It’s about faith—in something, in anything. Even faith in your art is enough. I also draw a lot from the energy of the people I perform for. That exchange keeps me going.
Do you aim to convey any specific messages through your music?
I always try to. Especially when it comes to spirituality, the message is subtle but powerful. One thing I always want to convey, loud and clear, is: always hold your parents in the highest regard.
You have a very distinct fashion style. What’s the story behind it?
There was no big plan behind it. I was just a middle-class guy trying to become an artist. For my first show, I had nothing to wear. I borrowed an Anarkali kurta from a friend and leggings from my mother. Now, I never go on stage without that kind of outfit.
Who are your musical inspirations?
I have three major inspirations. First, my mother—she’s the one who pushed me toward this path. Second, Gurdas Maan—I genuinely see god in him. And third, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. I wanted to sing qawwalis but also be like Gurdas Maan. That’s how Sagar Wali Qawwali was born—a fusion of both worlds.
How do you see the future of Sufi and qawwali music?
These genres have never disappeared, and they never will. If anything, their popularity is growing, and I feel blessed to be part of this wave. The love for this music is timeless.