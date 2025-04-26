Sagar Wali Qawwali: Redefining sufi sounds for a new generation

A

There are two versions of me—off-stage Sagar and on-stage Sagar. I do plan and prepare before going on, but once I’m in front of an audience, I surrender to the moment. I don’t follow any structure; I perform purely on instinct. I feel a shift in energy the moment I step on stage. Sometimes, when I watch recordings of my performances, I don’t even recognise myself.

Traditionally it is performed with tabla, dholak and a harmonium, but I’ve blended in elements of rock and contemporary music to bring something fresh. I want the new generation to experience qawwali, no matter what the packaging looks like. The soul of the music remains the same—it’s just dressed differently.