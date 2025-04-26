Subhi and Natania talk about the musical journey that led to Higher Love, which blends language and cultures
In a world where genres are constantly colliding, Subhi and Natania are writing their own rules — infusing pop melodies with Punjabi folk, heartfelt lyrics with beats, and above all, joy. With their latest track Higher Love turning heads, the duo sits down for an open-hearted conversation with Indulge on collaboration and the growth of South Asian culture.
Excerpts:
What sparked the collaboration on Higher Love?
Natania: Back in 2022, I wrote the initial draft of the song with some friends. A year later, I just knew it needed something more. That’s when I thought of Subhi. I wanted it to feel global, and bringing her in was just the spark it needed. The first time we hit the studio together — it was magic. Honestly, we had goosebumps.
Subhi: It was so natural. We’re really good friends too, so the vibe in the room was just fun and effortless. That joy translated into the music. When we finished, we both felt it — this song had something special.
The song reimagines Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is a Place on Earth. How did that come about?
Natania: Funnily enough, it started as a joke. We were jamming on some chords, and suddenly someone started singing Heaven is a Place on Earth. It fit so well we were like — ‘wait, should we actually go there? ’
Subhi: When I came in, the track already had this cool flip on the original. Natania, our producer, and I wanted to bring in South Asian elements — but without overdoing it. The fusion had to feel right, not forced. The Punjabi parts just poured out naturally from that space.
DJ Khaled and Cardi B are part of the mix. What did they bring to the track?
Subhi: DJ Khaled brought his signature energy and really lifted the song’s vibe. Cardi B’s verse? Pure fire! It was witty, bold, and added a whole new flavour.
Natania: I legit cried the first time I heard Cardi’s part. It felt surreal. And just having artistes of that caliber embrace our South Asian sound — it’s incredibly validating.
How do your cultural backgrounds shape your musical styles?
Natania: I grew up in Mumbai listening to Bollywood and English pop — Taylor Swift was my icon. So, my music reflects that duality: the drama of Bollywood and the vulnerability of Western songwriting. I’ve always wanted to merge those worlds.
Subhi: I was raised in Delhi and moved to the US during high school. At home, it was all Punjabi folk and Indian classical music — I was the dholak player at every wedding! Then came jazz choirs and Western music in the States. So when I write or sing in Punjabi now, it’s rooted in that childhood soundscape.
Subhi, how does language affect how you write or connect with a song?
Subhi: Hugely. Each language has a mood. Punjabi for me is celebratory and rhythmic — great for dance or high-energy tracks. Urdu brings that poetic, qawwali-ish emotion. Often the melody dictates the language I choose. It’s very instinctive.
Natania, how does your approach differ when you’re writing for yourself vs. other projects?
Natania: When it’s personal, I pour everything in — no filters. It’s about telling my story as honestly as I can. With commercial work, I get to experiment, try things I normally wouldn’t. It’s more playful, more open-ended.
You’ve worked on multiple tracks together. How has your creative partnership evolved?
Subhi: Our first song together was Gulzar, and from that moment, we knew we had something special. Our voices and writing styles are different, but they complement each other beautifully. There’s always room for ideas to bounce — and we never settle.
Natania: Exactly. We push each other creatively. Subhi always brings fresh, non-generic lyrics. And we both hate settling. We’re constantly trying to make it better, pushing the boundary just a bit more.
What strengths do each of you bring to the table?
Subhi: Natania’s like a creative powerhouse. She walks into a session with references, quotes, concepts, energy. She sets the tone.
Natania: Subhi brings soul. Her folk roots, her unique voice, her lyrical honesty—it’s grounding and elevating all at once. She’s also relentless in finding the perfect line. That’s the mark of someone who cares deeply.
How has South Asian music’s representation changed since your childhood?
Natania: It’s evolved so much. Growing up, I never saw people singing in Punjabi and English on global platforms. Now, it’s happening everywhere — TV, music, film. And in LA? I used to be the only South Asian in a session. Now it’s almost expected. That shift is everything.
Higher Love is streaming on all major music platforms.
