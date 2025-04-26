Subhi and Natania talk about the musical journey that led to Higher Love, which blends language and cultures

A

Natania: Back in 2022, I wrote the initial draft of the song with some friends. A year later, I just knew it needed something more. That’s when I thought of Subhi. I wanted it to feel global, and bringing her in was just the spark it needed. The first time we hit the studio together — it was magic. Honestly, we had goosebumps.

Subhi: It was so natural. We’re really good friends too, so the vibe in the room was just fun and effortless. That joy translated into the music. When we finished, we both felt it — this song had something special.