Marriage feels like a rebirth of sorts for me: Armaan Malik

My passion for singing was something that was found very early. I was 5 years old when I realised that I really love music and singing; I was around 8 years old when I decided that I wanted to do this for a living. So, pretty much before I was 10, I was already in the industry and I had my priorities set.

I've had various defining moments — the first one I think would be when I participated in Saregama Pa Little Champs. The show made me a household name as a child star. Then I went on to sing some iconic Bollywood songs like Bum Bum Bole and Mere Buddy as a child singer. Then came a time when I released my first album as a teenage pop singer at the age of 17 — a self-titled album called Armaan. I debuted in Bollywood as an adult playback singer in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. I went on to be the youngest singer to perform at SSC Arena Wembley in London. For me, these were really big moments. Also, I am the first one to crossover and sing English pop music and be featured at the Times Square, when the whole world was under lockdown. I think a lot of unique things have happened over the last few years and I feel like I continue to break norms. I think that is what helps me gain these defining moments in my life because I don't like following the beaten path. I always take the off route and it leads me to places that people have not been to.