Armaan Malik on India’s thriving concert culture and the power of live music

India's concert scene has been booming, with major artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay performing for enthusiastic audiences. Singer Armaan Malik, a popular singer himself, shared his insights on this growing trend in an interview.
Talking about concerts in India, Armaan said that he believes there are several reasons why people attend concerts. “I think there are a lot of core fans who are really really big fans of the artiste. So they go to see the artiste, to listen to the music live,” he explained.
He also noted that some attendees are drawn to the ‘cool’ factor of certain artists, while others, who may have never been to a concert before, are driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) due to the hype surrounding particular events.
“There is also a section where they think that these artists are definitely cool, let's check out and see how the vibe will be. And there are also people who have never attended a concert but because there has been a wave or a concert has been promoted in a way where the hype of that concert has increased. So I think a lot of people go because of FOMO (fear of missing out),” Armaan stated.
He highlighted the shared experience and the escape that concerts provide. “What we have witnessed with all these artistes like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, My own concerts. If you notice one thing, you will feel that the audience wants to come to the concerts, they want to enjoy. They get an experience which takes them away from the stresses and problems of life, even if it is a concert of two-three hours. for those two-three hours, they forget all the other problems. And I think that is the beauty of a musical concert,” he said. He underscored the power of music to transport audiences and provide a temporary respite from daily life.
Armaan recently captivated a Delhi-NCR crowd with his own performance, further illustrating the growing appetite for live music experiences in India.