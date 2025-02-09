Armaan Malik on India’s thriving concert culture and the power of live music

India's concert scene has been booming, with major artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay performing for enthusiastic audiences. Singer Armaan Malik, a popular singer himself, shared his insights on this growing trend in an interview.

Talking about concerts in India, Armaan said that he believes there are several reasons why people attend concerts. “I think there are a lot of core fans who are really really big fans of the artiste. So they go to see the artiste, to listen to the music live,” he explained.

He also noted that some attendees are drawn to the ‘cool’ factor of certain artists, while others, who may have never been to a concert before, are driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) due to the hype surrounding particular events.

“There is also a section where they think that these artists are definitely cool, let's check out and see how the vibe will be. And there are also people who have never attended a concert but because there has been a wave or a concert has been promoted in a way where the hype of that concert has increased. So I think a lot of people go because of FOMO (fear of missing out),” Armaan stated.