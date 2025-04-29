Shrestha Das on her new bilingual tracks, ‘Premer Rong’ and ‘Moh Sa Laga’
If diversity had a voice, it would sound like Shrestha Das. A proud Sagittarian, she oozes adventurousness, curiosity and optimism when exploring her vocal ranges and music genres. The 25-year-old singer, made a grand entry into the Bengali movie multiverse, and owned it by delivering three songs— all superhits, Dakatiya Banshi, Shimul Polash andTui Amar Hoye Ja, all from Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's film Bohurupi. While the first two songs are rooted in folk, the third is a soulful love ballad.
A rock-music-loving former school teacher, Das continues to storm recording studios and live stages with equal passion. Trained in Indian classical music, gaining recognition for her rich folk renditions, writing and composing her own songs, fronting rock and roll bands, and seamlessly moving between live performances and playback singing — Shrestha is the definition of a musical multitasker.
In an exclusive conversation, she sheds light on everything from staying connected to her roots — her beloved rock band days — to the influence of classical music in her upbringing. We caught up with this vocal powerhouse to talk about her new song releases, Premer Rong and Moh Sa Laga — fun, peppy bilingual tracks featuring none other than Nakash Aziz as her co-singer and Ishan Mitra as composer. The multilingual pop anthem Premer Rong and Moh Sa Laaga, marks Asha Audio's first venture into releasing music nationally after 30 years of success in the regional music scene.
Excerpts:
What was your initial reaction when you heard the composition of the songs Premer Rong and Moh sa Laga?
My recording experience so far, to be very honest, has been very pleasant and smooth. So, this was not an exception. I have known Ishan through other friends, and have jammed before. So, both of us knew about each other's music preferences. I knew that he has a knack for classical music, and Indian classical.
I have been learning Indian classical music for a very long time now. When the song came to us, we wanted to collaborate on a song and we started working together. But then, I didn't get a proper song that would fit my voice. So, finally, this happened. Ishan Da called me and said, 'I am sending you a song, listen to it and revert it.' I listened to the song and resonated with it well. It was also a song that I took a lot of interest in because I had to sing a song with a punch– it was a tasty experience. In that way, it has been a very fulfilling experience I would say.
How was your experience of recording a multilingual track? Have you done this before? Or, was it your first time?
I have been working multilingually for a very long time. I have worked in three languages. My first song that was released was in English. Then, I released a Bengali song. I did a lot of commercial work too. I have an English song on a web series on Zee5– Chhotolok. So, I have done a lot of such things, it's not the first time. But, yes, Hindi in this way, nationally, with somebody like Nakash Aziz, who has sung so many hit songs in Bollywood was a first. If you look at the names of the songs, you yourself will feel like you are working with this big person. (admiringly laughs)
Plus it (singing with Nakash) was a complete surprise for me. I didn't know. I only got to know after the recording that with whom I was collaborating. Because, the guidebook singing was done by Ishan, right? So, I didn't know. They broke it to me that day. So, it was a surprise, but it was a beautiful experience.
Did you have any musical inspiration while you were growing up? Any genres you specifically enjoyed?
Oh yes, a lot! I have listened to a lot of Indian classical music, and also rock music. I like listening to rockstars like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant. In Hindi, I have been very much influenced by Richa Sharma and Abida Parween ji.
You sang such hit tracks for the big-banner film Bohurupi. How did being part of that project feel like?
One day, music director Bonnie Chakraborty called me. I was still teaching in school back then. My class had gotten over and I made an excuse and went directly to the studio. By then, the composition of Dakatiya Banshi had already been recorded as a rough scratch by 2-3 other singers. But their versions did not get approved. The makers liked my voice and approached me with another song– Shimul Polash, and then another – Tui Amar Hoye Ja.
Upcoming projects.
I collaborated with Timir Biswas for a song that we have sung for an upcoming movie. There’s more exciting collaborations coming up with Ishan as well, and another for Windows Production. In the next 2-3 months, I'll be out there with one of my own composed songs.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)