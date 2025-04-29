Shrestha Das on her new bilingual tracks, ‘Premer Rong’ and ‘Moh Sa Laga’

If diversity had a voice, it would sound like Shrestha Das. A proud Sagittarian, she oozes adventurousness, curiosity and optimism when exploring her vocal ranges and music genres. The 25-year-old singer, made a grand entry into the Bengali movie multiverse, and owned it by delivering three songs— all superhits, Dakatiya Banshi, Shimul Polash andTui Amar Hoye Ja, all from Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's film Bohurupi. While the first two songs are rooted in folk, the third is a soulful love ballad.

A rock-music-loving former school teacher, Das continues to storm recording studios and live stages with equal passion. Trained in Indian classical music, gaining recognition for her rich folk renditions, writing and composing her own songs, fronting rock and roll bands, and seamlessly moving between live performances and playback singing — Shrestha is the definition of a musical multitasker.

In an exclusive conversation, she sheds light on everything from staying connected to her roots — her beloved rock band days — to the influence of classical music in her upbringing. We caught up with this vocal powerhouse to talk about her new song releases, Premer Rong and Moh Sa Laga — fun, peppy bilingual tracks featuring none other than Nakash Aziz as her co-singer and Ishan Mitra as composer. The multilingual pop anthem Premer Rong and Moh Sa Laaga, marks Asha Audio's first venture into releasing music nationally after 30 years of success in the regional music scene.

Excerpts: