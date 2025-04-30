Badshah unveils new hypnotic synth-pop track ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib’ as a part of his recent EP ‘Fitoor’

Critically acclaimed musical innovator Badshah unveils a new chapter in his artistic evolution with Fitoor, a five-track EP that pulses with raw emotion, sonic experimentation, and magnetic storytelling. Fitoor marks a watershed moment in the artist’s journey—a bold, unfiltered expression of sound and self.
Anchoring the EP is the hypnotic standout Galiyon Ke Ghalib, a synth-pop stunner that fuses incisive lyricism with immersive production. More than just an infectious anthem, the track also marks Badshah’s first-ever solo dance debut on screen.
“Fitoor is me—unfiltered and unbound,” says Badshah. "It’s a love letter to everything I’ve been through and a fearless dive into everything I’ve always wanted to create. Galiyon Ke Ghalib is that transformation in motion."
From the emotionally searing Dear Aditya—an intimate letter to his younger self—to the triumphant declaration of Blessed, the seductive, genre-fluid swagger of Velvet Flow and the EP closer Jordan, Fitoor unfolds as a genre-bending bildungsroman. Each track pushes the boundaries of Desi hip-hop, while drawing from synth-pop, R&B and contemporary rap to build a cinematic soundscape rooted in personal truth. Shot across dramatic locations from Nepal to bustling Indian streets, each music video complements the EP's sonic ambition with visual poetry.