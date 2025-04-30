Badshah unveils new hypnotic synth-pop track ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib’ as a part of his recent EP ‘Fitoor’

Critically acclaimed musical innovator Badshah unveils a new chapter in his artistic evolution with Fitoor, a five-track EP that pulses with raw emotion, sonic experimentation, and magnetic storytelling. Fitoor marks a watershed moment in the artist’s journey—a bold, unfiltered expression of sound and self.

Anchoring the EP is the hypnotic standout Galiyon Ke Ghalib, a synth-pop stunner that fuses incisive lyricism with immersive production. More than just an infectious anthem, the track also marks Badshah’s first-ever solo dance debut on screen.