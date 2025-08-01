DIVINE ignites a new era with Aag—India’s boldest AI-driven music video yet

Fans of rap, here’s DIVINE doing it again! The rap sensation has unleashed his new single Aag, via Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music. This anthem represents a bold new chapter heralding the arrival of a long-awaited announcement.

DIVINE drops Aag: A blazing anthem of Mumbai, AI, and metamorphosis

Written by DIVINE and co-composed by DIVINE and Abhijay Sharma, along with additional production by Karan Kanchan, Aag’ masterfully blends industrial textures with soaring synth accents, while orchestral swells add a surprising cinematic depth to the soundscape. From the opening bars to the final refrain, DIVINE’s verses, just like the title suggests, blaze trails of aura and ferocity. His signature gravelly timbre pierces through subterranean basslines and trap-infused grooves, delivering razor-sharp lyricism and swagger.

The timing of this ground-breaking single is particularly poignant, as it arrives nearly six months after his previous release, a period during which DIVINE immersed himself in introspection and artistic exploration. This hiatus allowed him to refine his craft, embrace new sounds, and delve deeper into the powerful themes of resilience and transformation. Aag embodies the culmination of these experiences—a testament to DIVINE’s evolution and a bold re-entry into the spotlight.

Interestingly, Aag is filmed in just one day! While DIVINE transcends music to craft a bold visual narrative that embodies Mumbai’s fierce and unyielding spirit, the accompanying music video, directed by ad filmmaker John Fredrick Peter Mayne and co-directed by Joel D’Souza (JD) intertwines authentic moments with surreal, dreamlike imagery. Central to the storyline is the theme of metamorphosis, as a central female protagonist navigates through scenes—calm by day, she ignites into a nocturnal blaze as DIVINE’s verses swell, symbolising the city’s capacity for both resilience and reinvention.

DIVINE says, “Aag isn’t just a song—it’s fire in every sense. I wanted to capture Mumbai’s chaos and its capacity to rise again, to make something unpredictable, unstoppable.”

The video is shot against a surreal reimagining of Mumbai’s skyline, molten rivers of light fracture concrete and AI-generated floating lava sharks which serve as powerful metaphors for survival. In seeking a connection to authenticity, the rapper draws inspiration from the Borivali tribal community who coexist with leopards, reflecting a quiet strength often overlooked.

Aag also represents a landmark in the convergence of technology and storytelling. Leveraging proprietary neural-style transfer, volumetric rendering, and bespoke AI algorithms, the video achieves seamless fusions of live-action and algorithmic artistry. This integration marks the most advanced use of artificial intelligence in an Indian music video to date, raising the bar for visual innovation in the genre and setting a new benchmark for global audiences.

The idea was to present Mumbai as a living, breathing character. “The AI elements aren’t gimmicks—they’re metaphors for the city’s fierce yet fragile spirit,” says, director John Fredrick Peter Mayne, adding, “Aag is poised to set a new standard as the finest video to emerge from Indian hip-hop, heralding a transformative era in visual storytelling within the genre. DIVINE’s unmatched artistic expression complemented with the most sophisticated use of artificial intelligence seen in an Indian music video to date, will solidify the music video’s place in the evolution of Indian music and visual art, poised to inspire future generations of artists and creators.”

Aag is streaming now on all major platforms.