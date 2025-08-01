Music band SANAM decodes all about 'dosti' ahead of Friendship Day
Music band SANAM, is all set to rock the Kolkata stage with Yaari Jam on August 2, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, along with King, and Bengal’s favourite rock band FOSSILS. Ahead of their show, we speak with the SANAM band members Sanam Puri (lead vocalist), Keshav Dhanraj (drummer), Venky S (bassist), and Samar Puri (guitarist) to know more about their performance. Excerpts:
You have been in the music industry for over 10 years. What are your learnings?
Keshav: Over the past decade, we ’ve learned the value of true friendship and staying true to the music we would like to make. The industry changes, trends come and go, but what matters is how grounded you stay through it all and how we can enjoy the entire process. We’ve been lucky to have a strong bond with our fans. If there’s one thing we’d have liked to do more of earlier, it’s probably experimenting with original music at a larger scale. But we’ve grown at our own pace and we’re grateful for every step of the journey.
You meet different kinds of audiences at various places. How do you curate the playlist for each city? What can we expect from you at the Kolkata show?
Venky: Sometimes, we get the chance to perform a regional song that truly resonates with the local crowd—whether it’s a timeless classic or a trendy hit, it’s always a thrill and I look forward to it. In Kolkata, we’ll most likely throw in a rendition that’s special to us and that we don’t often showcase at our events. It will make our tight set filled with singalongs and beloved favourites come together beautifully. Can’t wait for the Yaari Jam. Kolkata is my birthplace, and I hope to celebrate Friendship Day in style! Let’s dance, rock, and create some fantastic memories together.
What is in the pipeline?
Keshav: We’ve been working on new music and also reimagining some of our older songs with fresh arrangements. There’s also a strong visual element we’re building alongside the music, because we want the experience to be both sonic and cinematic. Apart from that, we’re looking forward to a few national and international shows. The idea is to keep growing and evolving while staying connected to our core sound.
A lot of people know SANAM the band more for their renditions. Does that affect you in any way?
Sanam: Not at all. In fact, we feel honoured that our renditions have introduced a whole new generation to some of the classics. For many people, it’s their first time hearing those songs. At the same time, we keep putting out original music and it’s amazing to see how many listeners connect with those too. In Nagaland, our original Teri Ankhon Se is more popular than most of our renditions. Our goal has always been to create good music, whether it’s a tribute to the past or something brand new.
What tactics do you adopt to make each of your songs sound fresh, so that it resonates with audiences from all age groups?
Sanam: We don’t really think in terms of tactics. We try to keep our ears open and our hearts honest. Every song goes through a process where we strip it down to its essence and then rebuild it with our own style. That mix of emotion, melody and simplicity is what helps it resonate across age groups.
Are you up to experimenting with music?
Samar: Always. Experimentation is a big part of how we grow. We love blending genres, trying out new production styles, and working with musicians from different backgrounds. Whether it’s acoustic, electronic, folk or something completely new, we’re open to anything that helps tell a story in a better way. As long as it feels true to us, we’re up for the journey.
