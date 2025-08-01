Music band SANAM decodes all about 'dosti' ahead of Friendship Day

A

Keshav: Over the past decade, we ’ve learned the value of true friendship and staying true to the music we would like to make. The industry changes, trends come and go, but what matters is how grounded you stay through it all and how we can enjoy the entire process. We’ve been lucky to have a strong bond with our fans. If there’s one thing we’d have liked to do more of earlier, it’s probably experimenting with original music at a larger scale. But we’ve grown at our own pace and we’re grateful for every step of the journey.