What’s driving King these days? A chat before Yaari Jam in Kolkata
You’ve heard Maan Meri Jaan at weddings, on late-night playlists, maybe even during your last heartbreak. But King isn't just a one time viral hit. He carved a sound that moves between rap battles, pop anthems and indie moods. His journey has been anything but linear, and neither is his music. Now, as he gears up for his performance at McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, King speaks to us about staying rooted while levelling up, what fans can expect on stage, and why Kolkata is more than just another stop on the tour.
Excerpts:
Before he hits the stage, King has a few things to say
Maan Meri Jaan was everywhere in 2023. Did you expect people to love it so much?
I knew the song was special the moment we made it, but this kind of love? I couldn’t have imagined. People made it theirs in so many ways, dedications, reels, weddings, heartbreaks. That’s the real reward, when a song stops being just yours and becomes ours.
You’ve worked across genres like rap, pop, indie. What vibe can fans expect from your set at Yaari Jam?
The set is full of energy, emotion, and surprises, exactly how hanging out with your best friends should feel like. From tracks that make you jump to songs that hit you right in the feels, it’s a full ride.
How do you keep your sound fresh without losing what makes ‘King’ instantly recognisable?
I always try to evolve, but also not forget where I started from. I think it’s about staying honest. Every phase of my life will bring a new sound, but the core should remain the same. If it doesn’t feel true to myself, I don’t put it out. That’s the only rule I follow.
You started your journey on MTV Hustle. Looking back, what’s the biggest lesson the show taught you?
Hustle taught me how to bet on myself. It gave me a stage, showed me the value of consistency and originality. Everyone is talented, but if you want to last, you have to be real and you have to show up every single day.
What would you like to say to your Kolkata fans who’ve been waiting to see you live?
I just want to say that I see you, I feel all the love, and I’m coming with everything I’ve got. Let’s make memories that will stay with us long after the show ends.
What are you working on next?
I’ve got a lot of new music coming up. I can’t say much yet, but just know that I’m writing from a deeper place, and I think people will feel that shift.
