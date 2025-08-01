What’s driving King these days? A chat before Yaari Jam in Kolkata

You’ve heard Maan Meri Jaan at weddings, on late-night playlists, maybe even during your last heartbreak. But King isn't just a one time viral hit. He carved a sound that moves between rap battles, pop anthems and indie moods. His journey has been anything but linear, and neither is his music. Now, as he gears up for his performance at McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, King speaks to us about staying rooted while levelling up, what fans can expect on stage, and why Kolkata is more than just another stop on the tour.

Excerpts:

Before he hits the stage, King has a few things to say