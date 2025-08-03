The Smashing Pumpkins set for historic India debut in Rock Invasion 2025 Tour

The powerhouse tour will kick off with Japan in September 2025 followed by pit stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Marking a watershed moment, the two-month long extensive tour marks the band’s first time in Asia in over a decade — 12 years in Japan, 15 years in South Korea, and almost 30 years in Thailand — and their first time ever playing in the Middle East and India, making Rock Invasion 2025 a historic moment for longtime fans across the regions.

The Smashing Pumpkins states, “We’re thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago. Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an hour to play for you: and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come.”

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish (1991), the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream (1993), the diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), the platinum Adore (1998), and the gold Machina/The Machines of God (2000).

It would be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without The Smashing Pumpkins’ signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the 1979 music video, the gothic metamorphosis of Ava Adore, or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day.

