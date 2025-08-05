How Goa Jazz Academy is changing the face of music learning in India

Goa Jazz Academy was founded with a clear purpose: to make music education accessible, inclusive, and rooted in community — especially for adults looking to reconnect with their creative side. With a focus on jazz but open to all genres, the academy offers structured, mentorship-driven learning in a supportive environment that values collaboration and personal growth.

Building on this ethos, the academy recently launched GJA Records — a platform designed to showcase original music by its students and faculty. More than just a label, GJA Records is an extension of the academy’s mission to nurture authentic voices and foster a vibrant, connected musical community. Divya Gupta, founder of Goa Jazz Academy, talks to us about the idea behind GJA, the challenges faced while setting it up, how Goa has responded to jazz and lots more...

After a successful corporate career, what inspired your transition into music education?

After 14 years in corporate insurance, I was burnt out. I had checked every box, but felt depleted and disconnected from purpose. A move to Goa was meant as a break, but the stillness and slower pace gave me clarity. What began as a pause soon became a calling: to build something rooted in creativity, connection and community. Around that time, my husband, who is a jazz guitarist, began formal music training in his 30s. Watching his journey and the power of mentorship in adult learning, inspired us to challenge the idea that music education is only for the young. That shared vision led to the founding of Goa Jazz Academy — a space for adults to rediscover music on their own terms.

How does your corporate background shape the way you lead GJA today?

My corporate experience taught me the fundamentals of client service: building strong relationships, creating reliable systems and keeping the customer at the centre. At GJA, we’ve brought that same approach to music education. From the start, our focus has been on truly understanding our students, their goals, routines and challenges and designing programmes that fit into their lives. Whether someone is a full-time professional or a gigging artiste, we offer flexible learning pathways that are relevant, accessible and rooted in real-world needs. The systems we’ve built go beyond operations; they are designed to ensure every student feels supported throughout their journey.

What were some of the initial challenges in establishing a jazz-focused music academy in Goa?

Although our name suggests we’re a jazz school, we actually use the principles of jazz, such as collaboration, improvisation and active listening, to teach a wide range of Western contemporary music. Jazz is not mainstream in India, so introducing it as a foundation for learning was definitely a challenge in the beginning. But the curiosity was there and over time, that curiosity has grown into genuine interest. We are now seeing a steady and encouraging rise in the appetite for jazz and contemporary music, both as a genre and as a learning approach.