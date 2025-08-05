How Goa Jazz Academy is changing the face of music learning in India

Goa Jazz Academy was founded with a clear purpose: to make music education accessible, inclusive, and rooted in community — especially for adults looking to reconnect with their creative side. With a focus on jazz but open to all genres, the academy offers structured, mentorship-driven learning in a supportive environment that values collaboration and personal growth.
Building on this ethos, the academy recently launched GJA Records — a platform designed to showcase original music by its students and faculty. More than just a label, GJA Records is an extension of the academy’s mission to nurture authentic voices and foster a vibrant, connected musical community. Divya Gupta, founder of Goa Jazz Academy, talks to us about the idea behind GJA, the challenges faced while setting it up, how Goa has responded to jazz and lots more...
After a successful corporate career, what inspired your transition into music education?
After 14 years in corporate insurance, I was burnt out. I had checked every box, but felt depleted and disconnected from purpose. A move to Goa was meant as a break, but the stillness and slower pace gave me clarity. What began as a pause soon became a calling: to build something rooted in creativity, connection and community. Around that time, my husband, who is a jazz guitarist, began formal music training in his 30s. Watching his journey and the power of mentorship in adult learning, inspired us to challenge the idea that music education is only for the young. That shared vision led to the founding of Goa Jazz Academy — a space for adults to rediscover music on their own terms.
How does your corporate background shape the way you lead GJA today?
My corporate experience taught me the fundamentals of client service: building strong relationships, creating reliable systems and keeping the customer at the centre. At GJA, we’ve brought that same approach to music education. From the start, our focus has been on truly understanding our students, their goals, routines and challenges and designing programmes that fit into their lives. Whether someone is a full-time professional or a gigging artiste, we offer flexible learning pathways that are relevant, accessible and rooted in real-world needs. The systems we’ve built go beyond operations; they are designed to ensure every student feels supported throughout their journey.
What were some of the initial challenges in establishing a jazz-focused music academy in Goa?
Although our name suggests we’re a jazz school, we actually use the principles of jazz, such as collaboration, improvisation and active listening, to teach a wide range of Western contemporary music. Jazz is not mainstream in India, so introducing it as a foundation for learning was definitely a challenge in the beginning. But the curiosity was there and over time, that curiosity has grown into genuine interest. We are now seeing a steady and encouraging rise in the appetite for jazz and contemporary music, both as a genre and as a learning approach.
Could you talk about your Saturday jam sessions? What do they offer beyond traditional learning?
Our Saturday jams are truly the heart of GJA. We’ve been running them consistently since our inception and they’ve grown into something much more than just a weekly session. They’re open, informal and collaborative, providing a space where students, faculty and even visiting musicians come together to play, share ideas and try out new material, whether it’s a favourite tune or something they’ve been working on privately. For students, it’s where classroom learning becomes lived experience. Theory and technique come to life through improvisation, interaction and real-time musical conversation. It’s a crucial part of the learning journey, helping build confidence, deepen listening skills and encourage students to become more responsive and expressive as musicians. Beyond the student experience, these jams have become a cultural touchpoint for the wider community. Locals, tourists and fellow musicians all drop in. It’s a vibrant space that brings people together and continues to be a driving force in building a strong, inclusive music ecosystem in Goa.
How has Goa responded to jazz as a genre? Is the audience and student base growing?
Goa has a rich jazz legacy, with many of India’s renowned jazz musicians hailing from here. We’re building on that foundation and the response has been incredibly positive. Our audience has steadily grown, with locals and visitors attending our concerts and showcases. Collaborations like our International Jazz Day festivals with UNESCO have shown a clear and growing interest in the genre. Our student base has also expanded and is wonderfully diverse — from young professionals to retirees. There’s a real appetite for meaningful, collaborative music in Goa and we’re excited to keep nurturing that.
What motivated you to launch GJA Records?
As our students progressed, we saw a common bottleneck: they had original music but didn’t know how to take it forward. GJA Records was born from that need. It is a platform where we mentor students through the entire process — from arranging and collaborating to recording and releasing their work. It is about giving them the tools to become independent artistes.
What kind of artistes and projects are you looking to promote under GJA Records?
We’re focused on original music, especially by emerging artistes who blend jazz, soul, funk and Indian influences in unique and personal ways. Many of our alumni have already released music across diverse genres on major platforms. Our goal is to support musicians who may not have a label behind them but have something meaningful to say and the musicality to bring it to life.
Are there upcoming releases that we can look forward to?
Yes, we have a few exciting projects lined up for later this year, including debut singles from our alumni and a collaborative EP featuring faculty and students. Each release represents a unique voice that has emerged from the GJA community and we’re looking forward to sharing them with a wider audience.
