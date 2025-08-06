AGAM's new album 'Arrival of the Ethereal' a labour of love, rock, and roll

A

This album has been in the works for almost eight years. It’s divided into eight chapters, four of which have been produced so far. Two of them, The Silence that Remains and Walk of the Bride, have already been released. With Arrival of the Ethereal, we wanted to explore the full spectrum of human emotions. Walk of the Bride is a celebration of union, the joy that brings two people together in marriage. Every track in this album is ambitious; we’ve pushed ourselves far beyond what we did in A Dream to Remember. Each song explores a different soundscape, and we truly believe this is some of our best work to date.