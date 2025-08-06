AGAM's new album 'Arrival of the Ethereal' a labour of love, rock, and roll
AGAM unveils new album at a charity concert in Bengaluru with Akshaya PatraWidely regarded as one of the pioneering bands to spark lasting interest in Carnatic fusion, AGAM has carved a niche for seamlessly blending traditional ragas with progressive rock, without ever losing the soul of classical music. Since their inception in 2003, they’ve released a few timeless albums that still live on in playlists across generations.
Now, they’re back with their much-anticipated album, Arrival of the Ethereal, a project that’s been nearly a decade in the making. As they tour across India and beyond, members of AGAM — T Praveen Kumar, Aditya Kasyap, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Sivakumar Nagarajan, Swamy Seetharaman and Yadhunandan Nagaraj — made a stop in Hyderabad, where CE caught up with them for an exclusive conversation about their music, creative process, and future projects.
AGAM on its new album, Arrival of the Ethereal
What’s the story behind your new album Arrival of the Ethereal?
This album has been in the works for almost eight years. It’s divided into eight chapters, four of which have been produced so far. Two of them, The Silence that Remains and Walk of the Bride, have already been released. With Arrival of the Ethereal, we wanted to explore the full spectrum of human emotions. Walk of the Bride is a celebration of union, the joy that brings two people together in marriage. Every track in this album is ambitious; we’ve pushed ourselves far beyond what we did in A Dream to Remember. Each song explores a different soundscape, and we truly believe this is some of our best work to date.
Tell us about your creative process.
It’s always a collaborative and organic process. We usually begin by tossing around ideas — sometimes it’s a fresh tune, other times an existing Carnatic kriti we want to reinterpret. Not all ideas make it through; some evolve beautifully, others don’t feel right and get shelved. Once we commit to a track, it usually takes two to three weeks to shape the core sound and arrangement, and another few weeks to produce. Since we live in different cities, the process is quite sequential — each member comes into the studio at different times, adding their own interpretation and emotion. That layering is what gives AGAM its signature sound.
Your live performances are known for their emotional intensity. What’s running through your mind when you are on stage?
It’s all about connecting with the audience. We feed off their energy, it fuels our performance. While precision and technical finesse are important, emotion always takes precedence on stage. Every show has its highs and occasional slip-ups, but we focus on staying in the moment and giving 200% — no matter what mood we’re in off-stage.
Your albums are known for depth and layered storytelling, with rich references to Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and more. What sets this apart?
This album is all about pushing boundaries, musically and emotionally. For instance, one of the unreleased tracks features a collaboration with Grammy-winning artiste Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. We’ve also worked with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra for another track, which brings a whole new dimension to our sound. For example, take Walk of the Bride, which includes Aasai Mugam, penned by lyricist Swaminathan Seetharaman, composed by Harish, and arranged by AGAM. Though not part of Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame, it complements our reinterpretation of that piece in a contemporary format. The response has been phenomenal so far.
If you could collaborate with any artiste, who would it be?
It’s tough to pick just one. Every time we write a song, we think about artistes who could elevate it further. Starting with Arrival of the Ethereal, we made a conscious decision to collaborate more. Each of us has personal favourites, and we’re excited to work with musicians from across the globe. Expanding our collaborative universe is a key focus moving forward.
Beyond spirituality, your work is deeply emotional. How do you choose themes?
It often starts with a mood. That mood guides the choice of raga, which then shapes the composition. We also explore existing works in specific ragas and decide whether to reinterpret them or create something entirely new. It’s a delicate process, balancing tradition with innovation.
How has your relationship with classical music evolved over the years?
We’d describe it as reimagined. Earlier, it may have been more reverent or exploratory. Now, it’s about reinterpretation. We stay true to the essence of Carnatic music while blending in global influences, contemporary arrangements, and modern production. That’s the heart of AGAM’s songwriting, we evolve, but never dilute the classical core.
What’s next for AGAM?
We’re currently touring with Arrival of the Ethereal and have a packed calendar ahead. We’re headed to the US next month, followed by a UK and Ireland tour, and then the Middle East cities like Dubai are on the map. Amid travelling, we’ve already started work on part two of Arrival of the Ethereal. We also have some exciting long-term plans lined up over the next five years. It’s a busy time, but also an incredibly fulfilling one.
— Story by Vennapusala Ramya